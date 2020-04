The RBI put in bids for a small amount of bonds in the government securities auction on Friday, Newswire Cogencis reported yesterday. Sources close to RBI confirmed this to CNBC-TV18.

Here’s why this is important.

The RBI and most central banks do not print and give money to governments in exchange for bonds -- this action is called monetisation of deficit and was in vogue till mid-90s. The foreign exchange crisis of 1991, the rap on the knuckles from the IMF and the globalisation of the Indian stock markets since 1993 when it was thrown open to foreign funds ended this.

The last factor - entry of FIIs -- was most important. No foreign fund would invest in an Indian rupee instruments (bond or equity) if there was every possibility that the government would print a whole lot of rupees and hugely dilute the foreigners’ investments.

Monetising the deficit i.e printing money without control lessens faith in the currency for everyone and triggers unbridled inflation. That’s why the old government practice of issuing unlimited “ad hoc” treasury bills was stopped in 1997 and by 2002 an FRBM Act (fiscal responsility and budget management Act ) was passed committing the government to reduce its deficit by 30 bps every year till it reached 3 percent. The Act specifically forbade the RBI from buying bonds directly from the government and since then the RBI hasn’t done so.

By putting in bids through some primary dealers on Friday, as sources tell us, in the government bond auction, the RBI appears to have broken this pledge. Cogencis quotes a government official as saying that this is not a primary purchase, because RBI is buying through the market and at market determined prices.

The government official quoted has a point. The RBI placing a few bids in what is a market determined process and price can’t be called a primary purchase where central bank can buy at any price literally. Also, the very act that the RBI is doing “whatever it takes” within the rules to cool yields can have a salutary impact on yields. Actually yields on the 6.18 percent 2024 bond fell sharply on Friday,

Yet fiscal purists can complain that the central bank has been less than transparent, if this story is indeed true. The government has already been non-transparent about its actual deficit and now the central bank is actively participating in camouflaging it, they can say.

There is also the worry that Primary dealers, through whom RBI is said to have participated, have insider information. To be fair, this is true even when RBI intervenes in the FX market. It always does through PSU banks and foreign banks are at a disadvantage. But, national interest prevails.

Likewise, the RBI can justify participating through public sector primary dealers like DHFL and PNB gilts.

If true, this purchase by the RBI brings it that much closer to buying directly from the government.