Economy In new book, Urjit Patel attacks UPA for allowing NPAs to build up Updated : July 20, 2020 10:22 PM IST Former RBI Governor says the UPA government failed to ensure adequate risk controls and adequate management leading to the NPA problem. He adds that a bulk of the NPA clean-up has done but says more reforms are needed to ensure structural changes.