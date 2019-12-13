In major bureaucratic reshuffle, T V Somanathan appointed expenditure secy, Ravi Mittal I&B secy, Amit Khare higher education secy
Updated : December 13, 2019 05:05 PM IST
Kshatrapati Shivaji, executive director, Asian Development Bank is now secretary, department of administrative reforms and public grievances.
V P Joy, director-general of hydrocarbons, ministry of petroleum and natural gas has been appointed as secretary (Coordination), cabinet secretariat in place of Bhushan.
Sunil Kumar has been appointed as secretary, the ministry of panchayati raj.
