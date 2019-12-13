#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

In major bureaucratic reshuffle, T V Somanathan appointed expenditure secy, Ravi Mittal I&B secy, Amit Khare higher education secy

Updated : December 13, 2019 05:05 PM IST

Kshatrapati Shivaji, executive director, Asian Development Bank is now secretary, department of administrative reforms and public grievances.
V P Joy, director-general of hydrocarbons, ministry of petroleum and natural gas has been appointed as secretary (Coordination), cabinet secretariat in place of Bhushan.
Sunil Kumar has been appointed as secretary, the ministry of panchayati raj.
In major bureaucratic reshuffle, T V Somanathan appointed expenditure secy, Ravi Mittal I&B secy, Amit Khare higher education secy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV