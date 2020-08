The legacy of former President Pranab Mukherjee will always be marked by a controversial decision he took as the country’s Finance Minister when he imposed the “retro tax” on Vodafone – a move that many said kickstarted the spiral of India’s economy into a downward spin. In his book, The Coalition Years, the former president wrote about the decision. Extracts reproduced with permission.

This decision of mine, born out of my conviction that India’s Direct Tax Policy should not discriminate between domestic and foreign entities, was a subject of much debate and remains so to date.

The controversy began when I announced in my 2012–13 budget speech that I proposed to amend the Income Tax Act, 1961, with retrospective effect to undo the Supreme Court judgement in the Vodafone tax case.

The background

Hutchison Telecommunications International Limited, through its various subsidiaries located in tax havens such as Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Mauritius, had made investments in the Indian telecom sector since 1992. In December 2006, it held 66.98 per cent shares in Hutchison Essar Limited which had seven 100 per cent subsidiaries.

These eight companies together held telecom licenses in 23 telecom circles in India. Hutchison Telecommunications decided to exit India in December 2006 and sold its stake to Vodafone International Holdings BV, incorporated in the Netherlands, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc, UK. The two companies entered into a sale purchase agreement on 11 February 2007, for the sale of ‘entire issued share capital’ (which incidentally was only one share) of CGP Investments (Holdings) Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands for a total consideration of $11,076,000,000-plus at Libor from the date of agreement to the date of completion.

In the recital to the sale purchase agreement, it was mentioned that CGP owned, directly or indirectly, companies which controlled the ‘company interests.’ This was defined to mean the aggregate interests in 66.98 per cent of the issued share capital of Hutchison Essar.

After the sale purchase agreement, Essar Group raised an objection to the transaction in view of the Right of First Refusal granted to it by Hutchison Telecommunications. A settlement agreement was reached between them on 15 March 2007.

Hutchison Telecommunications agreed to pay $415 million to Essar Group. Through a deed of retention entered between Vodafone International and Hutchison Telecommunications on 8 May 2007, Vodafone retained an amount of $351.8 million from the sale consideration by way of Hutchison Telecommunications’ contribution towards acquisition cost of options.

After deducting this retention amount, Vodafone paid $10,854,229,859.05 to Hutchison Telecommunications on 8 May 2007. In the Hutchison Telecommunications annual accounts, this was shown as ‘profit from discontinued operations’ and was computed at HK$69,343 million. Out of this profit, Hutchison Telecommunications paid a special cash dividend of HK$ 6.75 per share (HK$ 32,234 million in aggregate).

Since Hutchison’s source of profit was entirely from the capital appreciation through its Indian operations (the subsidiaries in Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Mauritius did not earn any profit), the tax department in September 2007 issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone. The department contended that the transaction of transfer of shares in CGP had the effect of indirect transfer of assets situated in India.

This notice was challenged in the Bombay High Court which gave its decision in favour of the revenue department on 3 December 2008. This verdict laid down the legal position, following which, several other multinational corporations paid taxes leading to an increase in tax revenue.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed against this decision was dismissed on 23 January 2009 and the Supreme Court directed the assessing officer to consider the preliminary issue of jurisdiction.

Vodafone International was directed to submit all the relevant documents. A jurisdiction order was passed by the assessing officer on 31 May 2010, which was again challenged before the Bombay High Court which passed an order on 8 September 2010 again in favour of the revenue department.

When the SLP was filed against this decision, the Supreme Court directed the assessing officer to determine the tax liability, which came to Rs 11,218 crore.

While the Supreme Court, in an interim order on 15 November 2011, had directed Vodafone International to pay Rs 2,500 crore and provide a bank guarantee of Rs 8,500 crore, its decision of 20 January 2012 directed the tax department to refund Rs 2,500 crore with interest of 4 per cent within two months and asked its registry to return the bank guarantee within four weeks.

With the Supreme Court setting aside the judgement of the High Court, it created an unusual situation where the tax department would have to return several thousands of crores to several companies.

One of the major concerns of the Supreme Court while delivering its judgement was the potential effect on FDI. I maintain that these concerns, which might have persuaded them to give a decision against the revenue department, were unfounded. First, this was not a case of FDI. Rather, money was paid by one foreign company to another for purchasing the former’s assets in India. Second, the nature of the FDI policy is entirely the prerogative of the Executive.

The rationale

It is pertinent to note that FDI investments are not dependent upon tax; rather, crucial deciding factors include the size of the domestic market, low costs of operations and labour and skilled manpower. Competition from relatively low-tax countries without these advantages is unlikely for the location choice of FDI.

Since India offers a huge domestic market, low costs of operations and a cheap and skilled workforce, a direct tax policy that does not discriminate between domestic and foreign entities has very little role to play in attracting FDI.

As a matter of policy, the source country should protect its tax base by ensuring that those foreign investors who have earned through their investments in the source country should also pay taxes like any other domestic investor or resident taxpayer.

Just because some foreign investors choose to structure their investments through tax havens, they should not, as a matter of policy, get away without paying any taxes.

What foreign investors need is certainty in tax laws and not a tax-free environment, which no emerging economy can afford.

I was convinced that this certainty of payment of taxes needed to be embedded in our tax policy.

The budgetary proposal to amend the Income Tax Act with retrospective effect from 1962 to assert the government’s right to levy tax on merger and acquisition (M&A) deals involving overseas companies with business assets in India was an enabling provision to protect the fiscal interests of the country and avert the chances of a crisis.

This retrospective arrangement was not merely to check the erosion of revenues in present cases, but also to prevent the outgo of revenues in old cases. As the Finance Minister, I was convinced of my duty to protect the interest of the country from the revenue point of view.

The reaction

The budget proposal to undo the Supreme Court judgement evoked sharp reactions, not only domestically but also internationally. Some said that the Indian Government was ‘going back to its old socialist ways’.

“[Harish] Salve was deeply critical of the United Progressive Alliance’s budget on the whole. We should show that we have institutions in this country which work. I think the country will pay a dear price for this. I think we are on course for elections this year. It’s a government which is politically rattled. They don’t want to take tough decisions and introduce reformist measures. This is waging war on foreign investment. If a client asked me ‘should I invest in India today? I would say “no”.”

Manmohan Singh was convinced that the proposed amendment in the IT Act would impact FDI inflows into the country.

Here all taxpayers, whether resident or non-resident, are treated equally. I insisted that as per our country’s tax laws, if you pay tax in one country, you need not pay tax in the other country of your business operation which is covered by the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). But it cannot be a case that you pay no tax at all. I clarified that some entities had done their tax planning in such a way that they didn’t have to pay tax at all.

My intention was clear: where assets are created in one country, it will have to be taxed by that country unless it is covered by the DTAA.

Later, Sonia Gandhi, Kapil Sibal and P. Chidambaram also expressed the apprehension that the retrospective amendments would create a negative sentiment for FDI. I explained to them that FDI comes when there is profitability and not on account of zero tax. Clarificatory amendments were proposed to make the intent of the legislature clear.

This would bring tax certainty and would clarify that India had the right to tax similar transactions. Two more Cabinet colleagues separately advised me to take a middle path, and to reconsider the decision. But I remained resolute.

Days ahead of introducing the Finance Bill in Parliament 2012, several colleagues, including one along with a high-ranking Vodafone official, approached me seeking reconsideration of the move to retrospectively amend laws.