Budget 2022: “In consonance with dharma…,” Nirmala Sitharaman quotes from Mahabharata on taxes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman referred to a shloka from the Mahabharata while presenting her proposal on direct taxes during her budget speech in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Citing time constraints, Sitharaman quoted a part of the shloka from Shanti Parva adhayaya (section) of the epic Mahabharata.

“I have brought in a little verse from the Mahabharata, I will not recite the entire verse as I would like to focus on my speech," the FM said.

The shloka that Sitharaman skipped is:

dāpayitvākaraṃdharmyaṃrāṣṭraṃnityaṃyathāvidhi |

aśeṣānkalpayedrājāyogakṣemānatandritaḥ ||

The shloka alludes to a king who has to make arrangements for yogakshema (welfare) of his countrymen by not just abandoning laxity, but also governing the state with dharma. In consonance with dharma, the king would have to collect taxes from the masses.

In what was the shortest of her budget speeches as finance minister, Sitharaman thanked all taxpayers of India for their contribution towards strengthening the government and helping fellow citizens in their hour of need.

“Drawing wisdom from our ancient texts, we continue on the path to progress,” Sitharaman said in her 90-minute budget speech.

According to the finance minister, the proposals on taxes in the Union budget 2022-23 are designed to bring reforms for establishing a trustworthy tax regime. The proposals would further simplify the present tax system and “promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers and reduce litigation,” she said.

However, the finance minister did not propose any changes in the income tax rates and slab. A new provision was added in the budget that allows taxpayers to file an updated return within two years from the end of the assessment year on payment of additional tax.