Homeeconomy news

Why 'superfood' millet is all set to be the new black

Why 'superfood' millet is all set to be the new black

4 Min(s) Read

By Akriti Anand  Dec 17, 2022 4:12:29 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi ('superfood'), FM Nirmala Sitharaman ('wonder grain') and now EAM S. Jaishankar (‘millet lunch’) have been trying to popularise this coarse cereal in a world overly focussed on less-healthy grains like rice and wheat. And the world seems to have seen the point, with the UN even designating 2023 as the Year of Millets. Check what makes millet a game-changer, especially in the context of health, climate change and food insecurity and supply chain crises.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Agricultureclimate changefinger milletpearl milletPM ModiUnited Nations

Next Article

48th GST Council Meeting: No claim bonus to not be taxed under GST and other key takeaways