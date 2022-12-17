Why 'superfood' millet is all set to be the new black

By Akriti Anand

PM Modi ('superfood'), FM Nirmala Sitharaman ('wonder grain') and now EAM S. Jaishankar (‘millet lunch’) have been trying to popularise this coarse cereal in a world overly focussed on less-healthy grains like rice and wheat. And the world seems to have seen the point, with the UN even designating 2023 as the Year of Millets. Check what makes millet a game-changer, especially in the context of health, climate change and food insecurity and supply chain crises.