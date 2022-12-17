Why 'superfood' millet is all set to be the new black

PM Modi ('superfood'), FM Nirmala Sitharaman ('wonder grain') and now EAM S. Jaishankar (‘millet lunch’) have been trying to popularise this coarse cereal in a world overly focussed on less-healthy grains like rice and wheat. And the world seems to have seen the point, with the UN even designating 2023 as the Year of Millets. Check what makes millet a game-changer, especially in the context of health, climate change and food insecurity and supply chain crises.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a "millet lunch" in New York on Thursday, December 15. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed millets a "superfood." Before that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had pitched for including millets in the World Food Programme of the World Bank, calling it the "wonder grain of the world."

India has been making attempts to put millets back on the "global food map," create awareness and increase the production and consumption of millets. "As we head into International Year of Millets 2023, a strong message for their greater production, consumption and promotion would help global food security and enhance sustainability in agriculture," Jaishankar said in a tweet on Friday, December 16.

This comes as the world is all set to enter the International Year of Millets. The United Nations (UN) has designated 2023 as the Year of Millets for "recognising the value of this crop." But why are they pushing for the use of millets? According to the global body, millets offer not just health benefits but also has the potential to address climate change and food security. It is affordable, nutritious and suitable for cultivation in dry areas.

Millets include a diverse group of cereals including pearl, proso, foxtail, barnyard, little, kodo, browntop, finger and Guinea millets, as well as fonio, sorghum (or great millet) and teff, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said. It also listed out some benefits of the cereal in an article.

The benefits of millets | In detail

Millets have high nutritious value. They are a cost-effective source of iron and good option for people with high-blood sugar.

Millet production can support the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and can provide jobs for women and youth.

The revenue created by production and sale of millets can boost economic growth.

The risks associated with production shocks can be mitigated with the possibility of a health cereal alternative with millets. Also, growing millets would help countries to increase self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported cereal grains.

Millets are often referred to as climate-resilient crop. They thrive in dry and harsh conditions. They can grow on arid lands with minimal inputs and maintenance. They are tolerant to pests.

Millets can help to overcome food scarcity in difficult periods. Millets are often the only crop in an arid area which can be harvested in the dry season, the FOA says.

By providing land cover in arid areas, they reduce soil degradation and help support biodiversity and sustainable land restoration.

Millets, the 'superfood'

The FOA says that dietary preference given to wheat, maize or rice led to the decline in the production of millets. And now, the world needs to produce more food to feed a rapidly growing global population — which is projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, and a staggering 9.7 billion by 2050, the United Nations says. "There is a heightened need for crop diversification by promoting crops suitable for cultivation in the toughest of environments," it says.

PM Modi has time and again mentioned India's efforts to further popularise millets. He said, "Millets is a superfood. It is not just grown in SCO countries but in several other parts of the world. It is nutritious and a low-cost grain," PM Modi had said during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in September this year.

He said this while highlighting several disruptions that occurred in the global supply chain because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, at the G20 high-level seminar in Bali, Indonesia, Sitharaman drew leaders' focus on millets, saying: "Millets are the wonder grain of the world... I would like to sum it up for you that the World Food Programme, the world is looking at food insecurity. It should not focus all its attention on just wheat and rice and a few pulses. It should look at coarse grains because that was a part of all our lives some time ago."