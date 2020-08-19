Economy Implementing economic reforms essential to reverse India's current slowdown: World Bank Updated : August 19, 2020 08:18 PM IST Fiscal deficit of the central government is likely to increase to 6.6 percent of GDP this fiscal year. India needs to continue to implement critical reforms in key areas such as health, labour, land, skills and finance to come out stronger from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reforms in the NBFC sector are needed to support its role in channelling credit to the real sector. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply