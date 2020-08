The coronavirus pandemic has definitely hit the supply chains which is continuing to disrupt the economic revival, said union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Speaking about the state of economy, she said the economy is definitely trying to come out of difficulty but it would be difficult to get a complete picture at this point of time due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

"The pandemic is still in. Due to the health situation often lockdowns need to be imposed in certain pockets, which is leading to disruptions in supply chain. Since this uncertainty is continuing, it will be very difficult to assess the revival right now," Sitharaman said.

She said, "The value chains are getting disrupted due to containment zones in many parts of the country because of the pandemic. However, initial feelers are indicating towards a revival."

Sitharaman explained that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and herself are constantly engaging with various stakeholders on regular basis to get feedback on the evolving situation.

When asked about the recent meet of banks with the Prime Minister Modi, where they demanded more recap fund, she said, "The request has been heard, a final call is yet to be taken."

The minister also replied that the proposal of one time loan restructuring of loans is too on the table, and the discussions are on with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Both RBI and union finance ministry are working and the final contours of the scheme to be decided by RBI. Some sectors have demanded this. We have given these requests to RBI. Soon a final call will be taken," she added

On being asked whether the restructuring will be only for sectors or for individuals also who have lost their jobs, she added, "I have heard about such requests also. RBI is working on it."

Reacting on the question about the demand of banks to end moratorium, she added that the central bank will take a call.

When asked how she sees the impact of the pandemic on inflation, she said, "It is the RBI gives that data on inflation. Let us see what RBI has to say on this front in the next MPC meet."

On being asked how comfortable is the government on fiscal deficit, tax and disinvestment targets, she said that the government still has "7-8 months left" for the fiscal to end and she has not taken a view on this.

Reacting on the issue of India to have Chinese imports and investment curbs and the impact on the Industry, she said, "We have been talking to the Industry on this. Industry is trying to shift to alternative sources. Consultations are still on with them."