IMF's Gita Gopinath says India could do more in coronavirus fight; global economy may shrink 6%

Updated : April 15, 2020 09:23 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath has said that if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t controlled in the second half of 2020, it could result in a 6 percent contraction of the global economy.
She asserted that India could do more to contain the virus and its impact, and added that the country hasn't approached the IMF for aid.
Gopinath, who was the economic advisor to the Kerala chief minister in an earlier stint, said that countries need to look at domestic financing to get out of the current crisis. “India has access to markets and can borrow: that is the right way to go,” she added.

