Economy
IMF's Christine Lagarde nominated as president of European Central Bank
Updated : July 03, 2019 07:03 AM IST
The nomination means Lagarde will step down two years before the end of her second five-year term at the helm of the IMF.
Lagarde would succeed Mario Draghi, whose term ends on October 31.
