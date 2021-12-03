IMF warns of economic collapse in poor nations, urges G20 creditors to renegotiate debt terms

"We may see economic collapse in some countries unless G20 creditors agree to accelerate debt restructurings and suspend debt service while the restructurings are being negotiated," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) is due to expire by the end on 2021 and without renewal, low-income countries will face financial pressure and bring in spending cuts even as economic growth are threatened by the presence of the new variant of COVID-19.

According to the IMF, about 60 percent of the world’s poorest countries are already in debt distress and at high risk. According to the World Bank, poor countries saw debt loads surge 12 percent to a record $860 billion in 2020.

"Debt challenges are pressing and the need for action is urgent,” Georgieva wrote. She said the emergence of the Omicron variant is a reminder that the pandemic is here to stay for long.

The blog, co-authored by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the fund's Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, did not specify which economies were faced with a crisis.

According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a recession in the world’s poorest countries that can push over 100 million people into extreme poverty, Bloomberg reported. The discovery of the new Omicron variant is adding to the woes.

The DSSI came into effect on May 1, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has till now extended more than $10.3 billion in relief to more than 40 eligible countries, Bloomberg reported.

Even though the G20 has already extended the programme twice, the World Bank and the IMF have been urging creditors to step up the efforts and do more to help with the burgeoning debt load.

The IMF wants to improve the program so that more poor countries can make use of the DSSI.

"No doubt 2022 will be much more challenging with the tightening of international financial conditions on the horizon," Georgieva said.