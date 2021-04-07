IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6% Updated : April 07, 2021 10:11 AM IST It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating to 1980. In 2022, the IMF predicts, international economic growth will decelerate to a still-strong 4.4 percent, up from its January forecast of 4.2 percent. Published : April 07, 2021 10:11 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply