IMF says US, China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8% in 2020
Updated : September 13, 2019 12:56 PM IST
TheÂ IMFÂ had previously forecast that the US-China trade war and other trade disputes threatened future global growth.
IMFÂ is to release a new revised economic outlook next month, but provided no details.
