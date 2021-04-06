IMF revises India’s FY22 GDP forecast to 12.5%; says global economy to bounce back stronger Updated : April 06, 2021 08:27 PM IST The global economy is projected to grow at 6 percent in 2021. The IMF has warned about pandemic resurgence, tighter financial conditions etc. Over the medium term, India’s growth rate is expected to stabilise around 6.5 percent by FY27. Published : April 06, 2021 06:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply