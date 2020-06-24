Economy IMF predicts 'worse than anticipated' slowdown for global economy in 2020, record high public debt Updated : June 24, 2020 06:45 PM IST IMF sees global GDP contracting by 4.9 percent in 2020, predicts worst recession since WW-II Projections imply a cumulative loss to the global economy over two years (2020–21) of over $12 trillion from this crisis Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply