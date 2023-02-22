IMF chief talks on policy priorities for G20: India uniquely positioned to bring countries together

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said India taking over the presidency of G20 is critical and "beautifully captured in the theme: One Earth, One Family, One Future", in the backdrop of the world facing multiple challenges as well as rising geopolitical tensions. Georgieva, in her blog post, shared her view of what the spirit of "one" represents for the global community and policymakers.

"You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water," she quoted Indian Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and said for G20 policymakers, this means having the courage to take the right actions, "steering the ship we are all on to safe harbour."

The IMF's managing director shared her view of what the spirit of "one" represents for the global community and policymakers:

1) Solidarity and protecting the vulnerable

The IMF MD said it is vital that the vulnerable are supported in all countries. In most countries, targeted measures need to be coupled with a gradual fiscal tightening to rebuild buffers and ensure debt sustainability, she said in her blog post.

She also said bringing inflation back to its target remains imperative and policymakers need to stay the course when it comes to monetary tightening. Georgieva believes aligning fiscal as well as monetary polices would help and clear communication of policy goals is important to ensure there is no sudden repricing in financial markets.

However, she thinks policymakers should be mindful of "adverse spillovers" to the developing economies -- including via "a stronger US dollar as well as capital outflows".

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable is being convened by the IMF, World Bank along with India's G20 presidency, to accelerate debt restructuring efforts. "This week in Bengaluru, we will meet in-person for the first time and pave the way for creditors, both public and private, and debtor countries to work together, assess the existing shortcomings and best ways to tackle them," she said.

Georgieva added that in this more shock-prone world, some developing economies may require additional financial support and a so, with IMF at its centre, a global financial safety net is more important now than ever.

She also added that that those who have the strength and capacity, need to stand up to help address fundraising shortfalls .

2) Protecting our planet, which is our home

In the second point, the IMF MD talks about climate change, which is an existential threat to humanity that can only be fought collectively.

"Our collective goal of delivering on the Paris Agreement and boosting resilience will require policies that can help redirect trillions of dollars towards green projects. Consider smarter regulation, price signals and well targeted subsidies that incentivize low-carbon investment or financial innovations that mobilize more private capital," she said in her blog post.

Georgieva added that there are signs of progress when it comes to the green transition, as major economies are realigning their fiscal framework to accelerate it. However, she believes the policies should remain focused on the transition and not providing a competitive advantage to domestic firms.

Green subsidies, according to her, can be helpful for early-stage technologies. "They must, however, be carefully designed to avoid wasteful spending or trade tensions, and to make sure that technology is shared with the developing world. In other words, we must not slide into protectionism. This would make it even more difficult for poorer countries to access new technologies and support the green transition," she added.

3) Ensuring everyone can prosper

Georgieva thinks how policymakers manage the potential of digital progress could be central to an inclusive and fair future. India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), she said is a great example of how technology boosts financial inclusion.

She said most IMF member countries are also evaluating central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that could have substantial benefits such as resilient payments in countries that are disaster-prone and could also enable greater financial inclusion. " India has conducted an in-depth assessment of CBDCs, which could inform similar studies elsewhere, accelerating digital progress worldwide," her blog post said.

However, any new financial technology comes with its own risks.

Talking about the recent collapse of some renowned crypto exchanges, which intensified concerts over market integrity as well as user protection, she said right policies are required for the same to strengthen financial regulation and develop standards that can apply across borders evenly.

Georgieva said the spirit of "one" should guide countries across the world to move forward. A common ground needs to be found as geopolitical tensions rise and it is important to steer clear of zero-sum policies that would leave the world only poorer and less secure.