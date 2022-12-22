India should prioritise a CBDC that expedites cross-border payments: IMF

The IMF said while the digital rupee could reduce the cost of currency management, it is not clear how it would improve the efficiency of the retail payments systems in India, as UPI is already efficiently doing that job.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said while the presence of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), aka digital rupee for India, could reduce the cost of currency management, it is not clear to what extent it would improve the efficiency of the payments systems in India. The main reason for that is the availability of payment providers on UPI — which have most of the attributes of a retail CBDC and some additional features as well.

Indians can now shop using a digital rupee. Though it's still in the pilot stage, on December 1, four banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank — sent emails to a select group of their customers to download an e-wallet. Users can transfer money from a savings account to this wallet and then spend this cash to buy from vendors who have been given the QR code.

Retail vs wholesale CBDC

Following the IMF's executive board's recently concluded 2022 Article IV consultation with India, it said in a statement that retail CBDC appears to be the most relevant form if the goal is to improve the domestic payment system. Wholesale CBDC would provide limited advantages compared with central bank reserves for domestic transactions.

The IMF said the major benefits from wholesale CBDC could come from facilitating cross-border transactions. It added that the Indian macroeconomic conditions suggest that remunerating a CBDC may not be a required feature, at least initially. Regarding the improvement in currency management, the IMF said the potential gains appear limited. It said a lower-than-expected demand for a CBDC is a relevant risk that needs to be considered.

On risks

The IMF noted that adopting a CBDC does involve risks. It said specific design choices could generate or intensify risks related to banking disintermediation, capital flow management, operational disruption, and legal foundations. It added that it is not clear as to what extent the authorities can guarantee the same degree of anonymity that physical cash provides.

"All in all efforts in India should prioritise a CBDC that facilitates cross-border payments," the IMF said.

Earlier today, the Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Ajay Kumar Choudhary, assured that the of the CBDC rupee is safe. He said it is the responsibility of the central bank. Stating that RBI is looking at a fair implementation strategy for the CBDC, he listed out several benefits of the use of digital currency in reducing operational cost, improving the efficiency of cash management, and easy cross-border payments among others.