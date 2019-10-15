IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20
Updated : October 15, 2019 04:56 PM IST
India’s economy to grow at 6.1 percent in FY20, compared to 6.8 percent growth the previous year and then picking up to 7 percent in FY21.
Governance of public sector banks and the efficiency of their credit allocation need strengthening, the report observes.
