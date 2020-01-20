#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
IMF cuts India’s FY20 GDP growth projection by 130 bps to 4.8%

Updated : January 20, 2020 06:46 PM IST

The IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 130 basis points for FY20, 120 bps in FY21 and 90 bps in FY22.
India's GDP growth is expected to pick up to 6.5 percent in FY22, supported by monetary and fiscal stimulus as well as subdued oil prices.
IMF cuts its global growth projection to 2.9 percent in 2019, 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent for 2021.
