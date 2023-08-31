India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: India's key infrastructure sector growth surge to 8% growth in July

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Fertilizer production increased by 3.3 percent in July, 2023 over July, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 9.1 percent during April to July, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Petroleum refinery production increased by 3.6 percent in July, 2023 over July, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 2.3 percent during April to July, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Natural gas production increased by 8.9 percent in July, 2023 over July, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 2.3 percent during April to July, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Crude Oil production increased by 2.1 percent in July 2023 over July 2022. Its cumulative index declined by 1.0 percent during April to July 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Coal production increased by 14.9 percent in July 2023 over July 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 10.1 percent from April to July 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
The production of coal, steel, natural gas, cement, electricity, refinery products, fertilizers and crude oil increased in July 2023 over the corresponding month of last year.
Eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rises to 8 percent in July 2023 from 4.8 percent in the same month last year
Combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 8.0 percent (provisional) in July 2023 as compared to the Index of July 2022.