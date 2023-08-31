CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeIndia GDP Growth LIVE Updates: India's key infrastructure sector growth surge to 8% growth in July News

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: India's key infrastructure sector growth surge to 8% growth in July

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: India's key infrastructure sector growth surge to 8% growth in July
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Aug 31, 2023 5:27 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 8 percent in July 2023 compared to 4.8 percent in the same month last year on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on Thursday. Production of steel, cement and electricity also grew in July, the data showed.

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Fertilizer production increased by 3.3 percent in July, 2023 over July, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 9.1 percent during April to July, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Aug 31, 2023 5:24 PM

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Petroleum refinery production increased by 3.6 percent in July, 2023 over July, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 2.3 percent during April to July, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Aug 31, 2023 5:24 PM

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Natural gas production increased by 8.9 percent in July, 2023 over July, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 2.3 percent during April to July, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Aug 31, 2023 5:22 PM

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Crude Oil production increased by 2.1 percent in July 2023 over July 2022. Its cumulative index declined by 1.0 percent during April to July 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Aug 31, 2023 5:21 PM

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Coal production increased by 14.9 percent in July 2023 over July 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 10.1 percent from April to July 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year. 

Aug 31, 2023 5:20 PM

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: The production of coal, steel, natural gas, cement, electricity, refinery products, fertilizers and crude oil increased in July 2023 over the corresponding month of last year. 

Aug 31, 2023 5:20 PM

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rises to 8 percent in July 2023 from 4.8 percent in the same month last year

Aug 31, 2023 5:02 PM

India GDP Growth LIVE Updates: Combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 8.0 percent (provisional) in July 2023 as compared to the Index of July 2022.

Aug 31, 2023 5:01 PM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X