IMD issues advisory to fishermen over rough Arabian sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area was likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas around May 31 and advised fishermen not to venture into the deep-sea fishing till June 4.

"The situation is being monitored and accordingly a daily update will be provided," the weather bureau said.

Adam H. Sobel, Atmospheric scientist at the Columbia University has also anticipated a cyclone over the Arabian Sea, early next week.

"Possible landfalls all over the map: Oman, Pakistan, etc.; most recent ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) takes it just north of Mumbai, bad for storm surge there. It is very early days, no huge deal just yet, but bears watching closely."

Besides this, the red-colour coded warning will persist for Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday, with the IMD asserting that the states are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the next four to five days.

Parts of Assam and neighbouring states have been receiving heavy rains since the super cyclone Amphan weakened last week. The IMD warning has come at a time when rivers in the states have crossed danger levels.

The weather bureau added that isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next five days. Heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of south peninsular India during May 27 and 30.

At least three people died and over 2,50,000 people of over 350 villages were affected due to floods and landslides in three Northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has said that a total of seven districts including Goalpara, Tinsukia, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Darrang and Dhemaji are affected by the flood situation.

The Authority officials said that the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have already been deployed at 40 locations with equipment.

It is a double whammy for the states as they have already been battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Besides this, due to prevailing dry northwesterly winds over plains of northwest India, Central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India, present heat wave conditions are very likely to continue to prevail mainly during next 24 hours.