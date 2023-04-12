Niti Aayog expects good crop season after IMD forecast, but wary of El Nino impact

NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, expects an excellent crop season after India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for a normal monsoon this year.

The IMD has forecast a normal monsoon this year. It has estimated 83.5 cm of rainfall in this monsoon — expect it to be in the normal category. It also said that normal rainfall is likely over many areas of peninsular India as well as northeast India, and parts of the west and central India as well.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Chand, a Member at NITI Aayog, said that he is optimistic about this year's crop production and stated that he is expecting a good crop. However, he also mentioned that if El Nino occurs in the middle of the season, it will have an adverse impact on crop production.

El Nino is a climate pattern that can cause droughts in some regions and floods in others, resulting in severe crop damage.

“Given the spike length and grain size, it appears that crop will be bumper,” he said.

Talking about El Nino, Chand said, “The probability of El Nino causing an adverse effect, according to empirical data, is 60 percent. In 40 percent of the cases, El Nino does not cause any adverse effect on the behaviour of monsoon.”

On the other hand, Siraj Hussain, a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and Former Agricultural Secretary, expressed concerns about the rainfall deficiency in August.

He warned that if there is a rainfall deficiency in August, the crops will be affected severely. August is a crucial month for the Indian agriculture sector as it marks the beginning of the Kharif season.

“There is no doubt that if there is a deficiency in rainfall in August, then the crops sown in the rain-fed areas will be affected. Basically, July and August are the major months in which 70 percent of rainfall is received. So, these ones are critical,” said Hussain.

The experts' opinions show that while the Indian agricultural sector is on the path of growth, external factors like climate change and weather patterns can significantly affect it. Therefore, the government and farmers need to take measures to mitigate the risks associated with such factors.

The government can provide support in the form of insurance policies, subsidies, and awareness campaigns to educate farmers about weather patterns and ways to protect their crops.

Moreover, farmers can adopt various measures like crop diversification, crop rotation, and the use of modern irrigation techniques to minimise the risks associated with climate change. Such measures can help increase crop yields, reduce crop damage, and ensure food security for the country.

