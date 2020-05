IMD cyclone warnings, weather forecast, rainfall information, tourism related updates, among other services, provided by the Met Department are now available on UMANG app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched UMANG app in 2017 to bring all the government services on a single mobile app. About 660 services from 127 department and 25 states, including utility payments, are available on the app and more are in pipeline.

Following are the 7 services hosted on IMD website -- mausam.imd.gov.in -- have been onboarded to UMANG app:

Current weather forecast: Current temperature, humidity, wind speed, direction for 150 cities are updated 8 times a day. Information on Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset are also available on the app.

Nowcast: Three hourly warnings of localised weather phenomena and their intensity are issued for about 800 stations.

City weather forecast: Past 24 hours and 7-day weather conditions forecast of 450 cities in India are available.

Rainfall forecast: All-India district rainfall information daily, weekly, monthly and cumulative series are available.

Tourism forecast: Past 24 hours and 7-day forecast of weather conditions of 100 tourist cities in India are provided.

Warnings: Alerts are issued to warn citizens of approaching dangerous weather in Red, Orange and yellow to indicate alert levels. Red is the most severe category.