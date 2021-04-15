IL&FS ups debt resolution target to Rs 61,000 crore, says Rs 43,100 crore of debt already addressed Updated : April 15, 2021 03:54 PM IST Kotak added that of the 347 group entities, 186 now stand resolved, and the resolution for the remaining is underway. According to IL&FS, the period since January 2021 also saw the filing of NCLT application for Phase 1 of IL&FS Group's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). Published : April 15, 2021 03:45 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply