Ikea CEO says today’s generation is not used to high inflation but 'there are reasons to be optimistic'

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jesper Brodin, Global CEO of Ingka Group (IKEA) said we are living in a generation which is not used to managing high inflation. However he believes that as things stabilise from an economic perspective there are reasons also to be optimistic.

Inflation is pinching almost every country across the globe. India has seen it spike to 7.79 percent in the month of April (an eight-year high) while in the US it has tapered just a but is still close to a 40-year high.

Jesper Brodin, Global CEO of Ingka Group (IKEA), in an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, on the sidelines of Davos 2022, said we are living in a generation which is not used to managing high inflation. However, he believes that as things stabilise from an economic perspective there are reasons also to be optimistic.

“We are living in a generation that is not used to managing inflation, it is a new concept to us. At the same time, we need to be mindful of the bandwidth of the future because the main cause of the inflation has been the pandemic. So we need to have some resilience and understanding that as things stabilise from an economic perspective there are reasons also to be optimistic,” he said.

He added that climate change is the biggest challenge to humanity and that we need to double our efforts toward resolving the crisis.

According to Ikea's website, the firm is "committed to becoming net-zero latest by 2050 and halving greenhouse gas emissions in absolute terms from the total Ikea value chain by 2030".

“We need to double our efforts because we are not yet at the track and the place we need to be. However, at the same time, we should applaud the progress that we have seen,” said Brodin.

Watch the above video for the full interview