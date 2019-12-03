IIT-Delhi receives 244 offers on the first day of placement season, says report

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has received 244 offers on the first day of this year’s recruitment, reported The Economic Times.

According to the report, the offers include four international offers —two by Microsoft and one each by Uber USA and Squarepoint Singapore.

“We are happy to see a robust start to our placement season with a record number of Placements on the first day. We are also happy to see a large number of IIT Delhi students preferring domestic careers over international placements. Another interesting aspect is also about students choosing careers in core sectors,” V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi, was quoted as saying in the report.

The highest number of offers, the report said, came on the day from Microsoft that offered jobs to 30 students while Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs provided 16 and 12 offers respectively. Intel gave 27 domestic offers to the students.