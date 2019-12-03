Economy
IIT-Delhi receives 244 offers on the first day of placement season, says report
Updated : December 03, 2019 12:42 PM IST
The highest number of offers came on the day from Microsoft that offered jobs to 30 students while Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs provided 16 and 12 offers, respectively.
Over 400 organisations are participating to recruit the students offering over 600 profiles.
