April's Index of Industrial Production data to be released today — Here's what to expect

April IIP growth is seen slowing, and expected at 1.3 percent, compared to 6.7 percent in the year ago period, and 1.1 percent on month-on-month basis.

The Centre will release the index of industrial production (IIP) data for April 2023 on June 12. May CPI will also be released on the same day. IIP is used to gauge the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy.

IIP is a macroeconomic data, and helps policymakers gauge the current state of the country's economy. It should however be noted that it is important to consider various other economic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation, and employment data to gain a comprehensive view.

IIP measures the amount of industrial production for the period under review in comparison with a reference period.