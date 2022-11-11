September IIP data to be released today — growth expected at 2.4%

By Asmita Pant

The government will release the September index of industrial production data today i.e. November 11. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the growth is seen at 2.4 percent against a decline of 0.8 percent reported in August.

The September Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data will be released today i.e. November 11. The growth is seen at 2.4 percent against a decline of 0.8 percent reported in August and 3.3 percent in the year-ago period. The September IIP growth estimates range from -0.2 percent to 5.1 percent, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Fading of unfavourable base effects is expected to be the primary driving force for improvement in the September IIP.

The core infrastructure industries' output grew by 7.9 percent year-on-year in September vs 4.1 percent in August, and the manufacturing PMI rose modestly to 55.3 in October from 55.1 in September.

Here's how various sectors performed in July and August

Sector July August Mining -3.4% -3.9% Manufacturing 3.2% -0.7% Electricity 2.3% 1.4% Primary Goods 2.5% 1.7% Capital Goods 5.8% 5% Infra Goods 3.9% 1.7% Consumer Durable Goods 2.4% -2.5% Consumer Non-durables -2% -9.9%

In August, the IIP declined by 0.8 percent to an 18-month low, down from 2.4 percent in the preceding month. The electricity sector was the only one that reported an output increase. Mining and manufacturing fell by 3.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

IIP is used to measure the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy. IIP measures the amount of industrial production for the period under review — September, in this case — compared with a reference period. This macroeconomic data shows the state of various critical economic sectors.

The government will release the consumer price index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI) data for October on November 14. CPI in October is seen at 6.7 percent against 7.4 percent in the preceding month and 4.5 percent in the year-ago period. The October WPI is seen at 8.4 percent against 10.7 percent in the preceding month and 13.8 percent in the year-ago period.