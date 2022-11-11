    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeeconomy News

    September IIP data to be released today — growth expected at 2.4%

    September IIP data to be released today — growth expected at 2.4%

    September IIP data to be released today — growth expected at 2.4%
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    The government will release the September index of industrial production data today i.e. November 11. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the growth is seen at 2.4 percent against a decline of 0.8 percent reported in August.

    The September Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data will be released today i.e. November 11. The growth is seen at 2.4 percent against a decline of 0.8 percent reported in August and 3.3 percent in the year-ago period. The September IIP growth estimates range from -0.2 percent to 5.1 percent, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours

    FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Ashneer Grover says his ‘Doglapan’ autobiography can make you quit job to start up or forever ditch the dream

    Ashneer Grover says his ‘Doglapan’ autobiography can make you quit job to start up or forever ditch the dream

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    VIEW | An Indian political upstart is taking populism back to the Bonaparte days

    VIEW | An Indian political upstart is taking populism back to the Bonaparte days

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Fading of unfavourable base effects is expected to be the primary driving force for improvement in the September IIP.
    The core infrastructure industries' output grew by 7.9 percent year-on-year in September vs 4.1 percent in August, and the manufacturing PMI rose modestly to 55.3 in October from 55.1 in September.
    Here's how various sectors performed in July and August
    SectorJulyAugust
    Mining-3.4%-3.9%
    Manufacturing3.2%-0.7%
    Electricity2.3%1.4%
    Primary Goods2.5%1.7%
    Capital Goods5.8%5%
    Infra Goods3.9%1.7%
    Consumer Durable Goods2.4%-2.5%
    Consumer Non-durables-2%-9.9%
    Also Read: Moody's lowers India's growth projections to 7% on high inflation, rising interest rates
    In August, the IIP declined by 0.8 percent to an 18-month low, down from 2.4 percent in the preceding month. The electricity sector was the only one that reported an output increase. Mining and manufacturing fell by 3.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, year-on-year.
    IIP is used to measure the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy. IIP measures the amount of industrial production for the period under review — September, in this case — compared with a reference period. This macroeconomic data shows the state of various critical economic sectors.
    The government will release the consumer price index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI) data for October on November 14. CPI in October is seen at 6.7 percent against 7.4 percent in the preceding month and 4.5 percent in the year-ago period. The October WPI is seen at 8.4 percent against 10.7 percent in the preceding month and 13.8 percent in the year-ago period.
    Also Read: Here's what to expect from industrial production, consumer and wholesale price indices' data
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    iip

    Previous Article

    Interest rates in India will peak by March, three months ahead of earlier estimate, says Macquarie

    Next Article

    Government could implement measures to cool record wheat prices

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng