Industrial production data to be released today, here's what to expect

The government will release the Index of Industrial Production or IIP data for November today, i.e. Jan 12. IIP is used to measure manufacturing activity across various sectors of an economy. IIP measures the amount of industrial production for the period under review in comparison with a reference period.

The IIP growth for November is expected to come at 2.7 percent, against a decline of four percent in October, and 1.4 percent in the year-ago period, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll. Core industries grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in November 2022 vs 0.9 percent, month-on-month partially aided by favourable base.

The rise in IIP will be supported by improved electricity production, up 12 percent, coal up 12 percent, steel up 10.8 percent, and cement up 28.6 percent year-on-year. The manufacturing PMI rose steadily from 55.3 in October to 55.7 in November and 57.8 in December. Motor vehicle production increased from 20.4 percent year-on-year in November vs 1.1 percent year-on-year decline in October 2022.

In October, the IIP growth stood at a decline four percent, down from 3.1 percent in the preceding month.

