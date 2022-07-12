IIP data: India's industrial output rises 19.6% in May, says government

India's industrial production rose 19.6 percent in May, according to official data released on July 12.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 20.6 percent in May 2022.

In May 2022, the mining output climbed 10.9 percent, and power generation increased 23.5 percent.

IIP growth was recorded at 27.6 percent in May last year, mainly due to the low-base effect. The IIP had grown 7.1 percent in April this year after remaining subdued for the preceding seven months.

Industrial production had grown by 13 percent in August last year. Thereafter, the IIP growth remained below 4.4 percent (in September) and touched the lowest level of 1 percent in November as well as December last year.