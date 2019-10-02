Business
IIM Udaipur features in QS 2020 rankings
Updated : October 02, 2019 09:19 AM IST
Until 2019, only three IIMs -- IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta -- were part of the QS MIM rankings.
The QS MIM rankings evaluate schools on employability, alumni outcomes, value for money, thought leadership and class & faculty diversity.
