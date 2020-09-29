IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List: Mukesh Ambani retains the top spot

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has topped the list of richest Indians, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Ambani, secured the top spot for the ninth consecutive time with a net worth of Rs 6,58,400 crore.

SP Hinduja & family secured the second spot with a net worth of Rs 1,43,700 crore followed by Shiv Nadar (Rs 141700 crore), Gautam Adani (Rs 140200 crore) and Azim Premji (Rs 114200 crore).

As per the latest list, the number of Indians having a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has fallen to 828 this year from 953 in 2019. The combined wealth of the people on the list is around $ 821 billion- 20 per cent of India's GDP. (?)

The latest list, that comes amid the recent slowdown in the economy also revealed a drastic change of fortunes in certain sectors, especially the pharmaceutical sector that generated an additional 21 percent wealth in 2020.

D-Marts Radhakrishan Damani made it to the top ten following a 56 percent rise in his wealth. Bollywood personality Ronnie Screwavala also debuted in the list after securing 188th position. Oyo Rooms Ritesh Agarwal (age 26) was the youngest member in the list while 96-year-old Dharam Pal Gulati of MDH is the oldest.

The list, however, was also notable for the gross under-representation of women with only 40 individuals finding a place in the list. Smita Crishna-Godrej secured 28th rank to emerge as the richest women followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at 34th position and Manju D Gupta at 47th.