Business
IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List: Mukesh Ambani retains the top spot
Updated : September 29, 2020 02:19 PM IST
SP Hinduja & family secured the second spot with a net worth of Rs 1,43,700 crore followed by Shiv Nadar (Rs 141700 crore), Gautam Adani (Rs 140200 crore) and Azim Premji (Rs 114200 crore).
The list, however, was also notable for the gross under-representation of women with only 40 individuals finding a place in the list.
Oyo Rooms Ritesh Agarwal (age 26) was the youngest member in the list while 96-year-old Dharam Pal Gulati of MDH is the oldest.