  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List: Mukesh Ambani retains the top spot

Updated : September 29, 2020 02:19 PM IST

SP Hinduja & family secured the second spot with a net worth of Rs 1,43,700 crore followed by Shiv Nadar (Rs 141700 crore), Gautam Adani (Rs 140200 crore) and  Azim Premji (Rs 114200 crore).
 The list, however, was also notable for the gross under-representation of women with only 40 individuals finding a place in the list.
Oyo Rooms Ritesh Agarwal (age 26) was the youngest member in the list while 96-year-old Dharam Pal Gulati of MDH is the oldest.
IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List: Mukesh Ambani retains the top spot

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Cairn seeks $1.4 billion in losses from retro tax demand

Cairn seeks $1.4 billion in losses from retro tax demand

Amazon infuses Rs 1,125 crore into India marketplace ahead of festive sale

Amazon infuses Rs 1,125 crore into India marketplace ahead of festive sale

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement