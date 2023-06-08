If you are hoping for RBI to cut interest rate in October, you'd be disappointed, says this economist

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank said that those who were expecting rate cuts to begin in October will be disappointed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to reduce interest rates in the near future. It is anticipated that the Fed will increase rates in July, while the possibility of the Fed cutting rates will likely occur only in March of the following year. Therefore, if anyone had expected or if the markets had anticipated the RBI to lower rates between October and December, there is no justification for such a move.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank said that those who were expecting rate cuts to begin in October will be disappointed.

He said, “The consensus is for a 6 percent growth this year, RBI is for 6.5. But if RBI’s forecasts are met, then the logic for rate cuts get pushed back and probably in April of next year is when you could expect RBI to start cutting rates and we have a prolonged extended pause for now.”

The Reserve Bank of India will not hike its lending rate (repo rate), in line with the consensus expectations of market watchers and economists. The repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5 percent, as announced in the April policy. A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain the status quo.

RBI has maintained the real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on the back of higher Rabi crop output, moderating commodity prices, monsoon trajectory, and the government's plan of higher capital expenditure.

However, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has lowered its Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation forecast for FY24 to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent.

For more details, watch the accompanying video