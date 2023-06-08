If you are hoping for RBI to cut interest rate in October, you'd be disappointed, says this economist

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank said that those who were expecting rate cuts to begin in October will be disappointed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to reduce interest rates in the near future. It is anticipated that the Fed will increase rates in July, while the possibility of the Fed cutting rates will likely occur only in March of the following year. Therefore, if anyone had expected or if the markets had anticipated the RBI to lower rates between October and December, there is no justification for such a move.

He said, “The consensus is for a 6 percent growth this year, RBI is for 6.5. But if RBI’s forecasts are met, then the logic for rate cuts get pushed back and probably in April of next year is when you could expect RBI to start cutting rates and we have a prolonged extended pause for now.”