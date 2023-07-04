If El Nino comes early, impact will be seen on the winter crops as well, says HSBC's Pranjul Bhandari

Winter crops in India encompass a wide variety of grains, vegetables, and pulses that are ideally suited to thrive in the favourable climatic conditions of the season. Wheat, barley, mustard, chickpeas, peas, spinach, fenugreek, and coriander are among the key crops grown during this period. These crops not only contribute to the nation's food production but also provide livelihood opportunities for millions of farmers across the country.

The winter crop season in India is crucial for the agricultural sector, as it contributes significantly to the country's food production. Crops such as wheat, barley, mustard, and pulses are typically sown during this period, with the harvest taking place in early spring. If El Nino were to arrive early, it could disrupt weather patterns during this critical growing period, potentially leading to adverse effects on the winter crops.

Winter crops in India encompass a wide variety of grains, vegetables, and pulses that are ideally suited to thrive in the favourable climatic conditions of the season. These crops not only contribute to the nation's food production but also provide livelihood opportunities for millions of farmers across the country.

El Nino, a weather pattern characterised by warm ocean temperatures in the Pacific, has the potential to disrupt weather patterns globally, including India. Traditionally, its impact is felt during the monsoon season, affecting the kharif or summer crops.

Kharif crops, also known as monsoon crops, are agricultural produce cultivated specifically during the southwest monsoon season. These crops are usually sown at the beginning of the season, which typically falls in late May or early June, and are harvested once the monsoon rains arrive, typically around October. The primary kharif crops consist of rice, maize, pulses such as black gram beans (urad dal) and green gram beans/yellow lentils (moong dal), as well as millets.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, draws attention to the potential consequences of an early arrival of El Nino, extending its influence on the winter crop season as well.

She said, “One of the things the market is not focusing on is the early arrival of El Nino. It has come in May-June; generally, it comes in July-August. And the problem when it comes early in the season is that it only strengthens over the next couple of months into the winter period and then it can even impact the winter crop by impacting reservoir levels. So, this is one big risk that we all must be very watchful of.”

Talking about inflation, Bhandari said that it has come down in the last 10 years. She said, “There is a lot of evidence that inflation has come down over the last 10 years because of government action, despite climate change creating havoc and unseasonal rains. So, all of this is positive, and we will not really see food inflation usually ratchet up, but what will give is rural incomes.”

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had expressed optimism during a special interview with PTI at his office (in June), stating that the economy is projected to grow at 6.5 percent in FY24, in line with the RBI's earlier estimation. as attributed the decrease in inflation from a peak of 7.8 percent in April 2022 to 4.25 percent in May to the combined efforts of the central bank, which raised interest rates by a total of 2.50 percent since May 2022, and government measures aimed at addressing supply-side issues.

"We continue to be watchful on the inflation front. We expect inflation to be at 5.1 percent in FY24, and we will continue to strive and get it down to 4 percent," Das added.

Meanwhile, Samiran Chakraborty, Chief India Economist at Citi Bank expects GDP growth to be between 8 percent and 9 percent due to favourable base effect. “The GDP growth numbers, in our sense, will definitely be in excess of 8.5 percent for the quarter if not closer to 9 percent,” he said.

Also, The World Meteorological Organisation said temperatures are expected to soar across large parts of the world after the El Nino weather pattern emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years.

Wilfran Moufouma Okia, Head of Regional Climate Prediction Service at WMO, said, "What we know is that throughout the next five years, we are likely to have one of the warmest years on record."

Okia added that it will be difficult to tell whether this year will be the warmest or the next.

(with inputs from agencies)

For more details, watch the accompanying video