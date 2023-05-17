If cash squeeze worsens, risks to Indian economy increase

The bond market is already feeling the pinch, with yields on six-month commercial paper of non-banking finance companies having risen 10 basis points this month. A Friday auction of sovereign bonds saw muted demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.6 times, according to ICICI Bank.

A cash crunch is persisting in India, pushing short-term borrowing costs above a key policy interest rate and posing risks to an economy that needs cheaper funding to sustain its recovery, reports Bloomberg.

After a surge in recent weeks, the weighted average call rate which Reserve Bank of India closely monitors, has shot above its policy rate ceiling of 6.75 percent. Yields on one-year treasury bills also have exceeded those on 10-year government debt, an anomaly often associated with a malfunctioning bond market. The funding squeeze indicates a clogged-up financial system that is starting to hurt appetite for bonds and further raising financing costs just as the RBI has paused monetary tightening amid easing price pressures.

But economists say the situation may linger for a while, with the central bank still determined to fight inflation and expected to offer short-term liquidity relief only. “With the rate-hiking cycle behind us, liquidity management will now be the key focus of monetary policy,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank Ltd. “As long as the stance of monetary policy remains as withdrawal of accommodation, liquidity conditions are likely to remain tight.”