IEA chief says India is a major, single-most important driver of energy demand growth

India is a major, single-most important driver of energy demand growth, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, on Monday.

"In 2016, I remember very well I had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him I expect India will move to the centre stage of global energy affairs. And today, India is at the centre of global energy affairs in terms of being a major driver of global energy demand. But at the same time, bringing renewable energy, efficiency, new ideas and being an important leader in the global south," Birol told CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru.

IEW 2023, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, aims to showcase the country's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

On being asked if global crude oil demand is peaking, Birol said the world is not there yet, but is not far away from it either. He gave an examples of cars, which are a major indicator of oil demand growth.

He said there is a trend around the world to move in the direction of electric mobility. In 2019, only 3 percent of the cars in the world were electric and last year, this went up to 15 percent. It is growing very strongly, he said. "I recently had a meeting with the top 20 car manufacturers in the world. Of them, 18 told me electric cars are their first priority. This may mean we may we see soon a peak in crude oil demand," he said.

Birol, however, believes the demand of crude is strong at present. He said half of the global demand comes from China. "However, China is also the biggest uncertainty. If the Chinese economy rebounds stronger than we expect, then this could push demand higher. And in the absence of the producing countries putting more oil into the markets, this can push the international oil prices a little higher than today, which in my view will be risky for the reader fragile situation of the global economy," he said.

China's zero-COVID policy along with other geopolitical factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war had a major impact on global supply chains. The country only recently re-opened its borders.

Birol said if China's demand is stronger than expected, as a result of strong opening of the economy, then "there will be some job to do from the producing companies' point of view."