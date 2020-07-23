Economy Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Piyush Goyal Updated : July 23, 2020 04:17 PM IST These sectors include food processing, organic farming, agro chemicals, electronics, industrial machinery, furniture, leather, auto parts and textiles, among others. He also highlighted that despite having skilled carpenters and artisans, India continues to import furniture. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply