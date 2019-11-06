Economy
IDBI Bank issues public notice on Vijay Mallya as 'wilful defaulter'
Updated : November 06, 2019 05:02 PM IST
IDBI Bank NPA Management Group in Mumbai issued a public notice about wilful defaulter with the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines as the borrower and Vijay Mallya as the director and guarantor.
Vijay Mallya is currently in London and the Indian government has initiated legal proceedings to seek his extradition.
