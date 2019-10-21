Economy
ICICI Bank Global Markets expects another rate cut in December
Updated : October 21, 2019 01:29 PM IST
The October, 2019, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes could be read as dovish, opening up space for another cut in December, said ICICI Bank Global Markets in its research report.
Expect the MPC to vote for a rate cut in the December policy, at the back of 1) weak growth numbers as well as 2) focus on policy continuity.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more