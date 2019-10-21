#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Economy
Economy

ICICI Bank Global Markets expects another rate cut in December

Updated : October 21, 2019 01:29 PM IST

The October, 2019, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes could be read as dovish, opening up space for another cut in December, said ICICI Bank Global Markets in its research report.
Expect the MPC to vote for a rate cut in the December policy, at the back of 1) weak growth numbers as well as 2) focus on policy continuity.
ICICI Bank Global Markets expects another rate cut in December
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV