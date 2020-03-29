  • SENSEX
IBC timelines relaxed amid coronavirus lockdown

Updated : March 29, 2020 08:52 PM IST

The period of lockdown imposed by the central government to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be excluded from the timelines allowed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) said on Sunday.
