IBC led to recovery of just 10% of defaulted loans in non-major cos, says Jairam Ramesh
Updated : March 12, 2020 01:17 PM IST
Ramesh said of the 970 cases referred to IBC, 780 have been liquidated, indicating a mortality rate of 80 percent.
He said that against admitted claims of Rs 3.51 lakh crore, Rs 1.50 lakh crore has been recovered by way of auctioning defaulting firms to new buyers. The recovery was 43 percent, implying that banks took a hair cut of 57 percent on their loans.
If the big seven firms—Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Monnet Ispat, Essar Steel, Alok Industries, Bhushan Power &Steel and Jyoti Structures are excluded then the total recovery is 10 percent, said Ramesh.