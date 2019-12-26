#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
IAF's MiG-27, which played crucial role in Kargil War, to bid farewell tomorrow at Jodhpur Air Base

Updated : December 26, 2019 09:10 PM IST

The Squadron is now slated to be number plated on March 31, 2020, with December 27 being its last flying day, thereby making the swing-wing fleet a part of IAF's glorious history.
The Squadron was raised on March 10, 1958, at Air Force Station Halwara with Ouragan (Toofani) aircraft.
The swing-wing fighter has been the backbone of the ground-attack fleet of the Air Force for several decades and the IAF will bid adieu to its squadron of seven aircraft from Jodhpur Air Base.
