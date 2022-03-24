I-T refunds worth Rs 1.93 lakh cr issued

The Income Tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.93 lakh crore to over 2.26 crore taxpayers till March 20 this fiscal. This includes 1.85 crore refunds of 2020-21, AY2021-22, amounting to Rs 38,447.27 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,93,720 crore to more than 2.26 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to March 20, 2022," the I-T department tweeted.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,93,720 crore to more than 2.26 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 20th March,2022. Income tax refunds of Rs. 70,977 crore have been issued in 2,23,99,122cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,22,744 crore have been issued in 2,34,293cases(1/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 24, 2022

