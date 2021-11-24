0

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr issued to 1.11 cr taxpayers so far in FY22

Profile image
By PTI  | IST (Updated)
Mini

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,23,667 crore to more than 1.11 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 22nd November,2021," the department tweeted.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore so far this fiscal year. This includes 75.75 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 15,998.31 crore.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,23,667 crore to more than 1.11 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 22nd November,2021," the department tweeted. This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 41,649 crore issued in 1.08 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 82,018 crore issued in 1,81,218 cases.
