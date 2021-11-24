I-T refunds worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr issued to 1.11 cr taxpayers so far in FY22

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,23,667 crore to more than 1.11 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 22nd November,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 41,649 crore have been issued in 1,08,88,278 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 82,018 crore have been issued in 1,81,218cases(1/2)