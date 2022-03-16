I-T dept issues refunds of over Rs 1.92 lakh crore till March 15

The income tax department on Wednesday said income tax refunds worth over Rs 1.92 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal year.

This includes 1.83 lakh crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal), amounting to Rs 37,961.19 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,92,119 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022," the income tax department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,373 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.21 lakh crore.