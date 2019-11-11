I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

The Income Tax Department will be seeking a cut of at least Rs 1 trillion (Rs 1 lakh crore) in the target for direct tax collection this financial year, reported Business Standard. The demand, the report said, comes due to the fall in the segment's growth rate — 3 percent as of October 31 — owing to consumption slowdown and tax rate cuts.

“We are expecting a cut of at least Rs 1 trillion in the budget target for direct tax collection to bring it closer to the ground realities…the tax cut for the corporate sector will help in reviving growth and, in turn, the tax mop-up only in the medium term,” a government official was quoted as saying in the report.

The estimated growth in direct tax collection this fiscal was expected to be over 17.3 percent. But, the report said, if the target is not reduced, the department will be required to expand its tax collection by around 30 percent in the remaining few months.

Corporate tax collection, according to the report, grew by just 0.5 percent in the first seven months of the fiscal year, whereas the year’s expansion target was of 15.4 percent at Rs 7.66 trillion. Personal I-T collection, on the other hand, grew 5 percent till October compared to this year’s target of over 22 percent, the report said.