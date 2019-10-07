Business
HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs
Updated : October 07, 2019 08:39 AM IST
HSBC could announce the beginning of the latest cost-cutting drive and job cuts when it reports third-quarter results later this month.
The reported job cuts come after the lender said it would be laying off about 4,000 people this year.
