HSBC axes CEO John Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth

Updated : August 05, 2019 12:08 PM IST

Flint's exit, which a person familiar with the matter said was a result of differences over the execution of his strategy, was disclosed by HSBC early on Monday along with its half-yearly results which had been scheduled for release later in the day.
The departure comes as Europe's biggest bank is grappling with headwinds including an escalation of a trade war between China and the United States, an easing monetary policy cycle, unrest in the key Hong Kong market and uncertainty about Brexit.
